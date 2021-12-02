Farming Simulator 22 is the most downloaded game in the farm simulator franchise, to the point that it surpassed Battlefield 2042 in players. You can find all the details here.

A great work cultivated will surely bear good fruit to harvest, and never better said if we have to talk about Farming Simulator 22. This farm simulation game is not only the best in its genre, but it also surpassed other great titles.

According to what he announced Giants SoftwareFarming Simulator 22 sold more than 1.5 million copies in its first week alone. This makes it not only the best-selling game in the entire saga, but also that it could surpass a title like Battlefield 2042.

Through a published post on Steam’s Twitter, we observed that Farming Simulator 22 outnumbered the number of players shooter from HE SAYS, Battlefield 2042. Although when comparing the games it is a great merit for the farm simulator, the truth is that Battlefield 2042 had terrible reviews that made it the game with the lowest score of the entire saga.

In the numbers we can see that the simulator managed to double the shooter in the number of players at that time, as well as at the peak in 24 hours. For its part, at the peak Farming Simulator achieved only 300 more than Battlefield, although it did so in 3 days less.

Christian Ammann, CEO of the developer, referred to the success of his game: “I am very proud of the team and the thriving environment in which it works. Being able to successfully build international structures to transfer an already huge series like Farming Simulator to a self-published brand with new impulses is not something to be taken for granted. Great collaboration with our partners ensured a fantastic launch”.

On the other hand, Ammann adds that the launch of the cross-platform game was able to streamline the process, and thus gather more players. Farming Simulator 22 is available for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Share it with whoever you want