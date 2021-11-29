You may have heard some of the complaints about Battlefield 2042 such as poor bullet dispersion, big hit detection problems, farm points XP and missing functions. There are countless problems with gambling. EA That seem to be not good at all, to the point that players have begun to migrate to games that are a bit more relaxed.

It seems that the long list of problems with the game has affected the popularity of the title a bit – there was a time when a new Battlefield game would have dominated the charts when it came to Christmas time. But now, according to SteamDB, Farming Simulator 22 by Giants Software is apparently a more popular game than the latest installment of EA.

Farming Simulator 2022 has had a maximum concurrent player count of 105,636, last recorded six days ago. However, the maximum count for Battlefield 2042 is slightly less than 105,397 players (nine days ago). As you can see in the tweet above, Farming Simulator 2022 managed to attract 93,782 players today, while Battlefield 2042 it is about half that, at 46,435.

It is worth noting, of course, that EA It also releases its games on Origin, so this is not a totally accurate comparison of PC gamers in general. However, it is quite indicative of the public’s reaction to Battlefield 2042.

It is also a testament to the power of Farming Simulator. The series is one of the most popular franchises in its niche, and the game was near the top of the list of ‘Top Paid Games’ in the UK and US regions when it launched in November 2022.