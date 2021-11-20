After years and years of massive fishing, together with the footprint of the human being in nature, it is being observed how there is a great deterioration of fauna and flora in most of the ecosystems present in the world. This problem is getting bigger and bigger and, not surprisingly, is affecting more and more aggressively. Therefore, it is necessary to act as soon as possible to reduce our impact on nature from now on.

Technology is on our side in this case. Over the last few years, the improvement of novelties at the level of innovation has allowed us to have new resources that can contribute to this new challenge. The Farallon project will allow, for example, reduce pollution rates of the marine environment and save, in this way, millions of animals in the medium term.

It is nothing more and nothing less than a simple buoy to which a series of additional applications have been added. It bases its differentiation on the fact that its main objective is that networks that circulate thousands of kilometers in the oceans are not lost. In its wake, cause many fish to disappear, which are trapped without being able to have an escape. The key to its success lies in the inclusion of solutions at the software and connectivity level.

This technology has been manufactured by Blue Ocean Gear, a company that is very committed to improving marine ecosystems. After several years of hard work, it has been possible to design a platform that aims to create a proposal that is specially designed to offer great performance in the coming years. The key to its success is to minimize the human footprint in practices such as sea fishing.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of this technology, why we are faced with a proposal that stands out for be a benchmark in the fishing industry And, of course, what can we expect from a product that stands out because it has an arsenal, both in terms of the use of materials and the use of technological innovation.

A smart buoy to prevent fishing nets from getting lost at sea

Its operation is very simple, since you only have to anchor the fishing net that is released during the task to have its location controlled at all times. Among its qualities, it is important to review how it offers a floating system so that, at a visual level, can be easily detected by the boat in question. Now, what would your image look like? How could it be otherwise, the use of a striking color was something that could not be missing.

Among its many technological qualities, the availability of GPS, accelerometer sensors for temperature and water depth and long-range open band radio modules and Iridium satellite stands out. All this, working together, allows us to enjoy an innovative solution for prevent loss of fishing nets in the ocean. With this system, it will be much more difficult to justify that there is a network that has not returned after a day’s work.

Similarly, it has a nickel-metal hydride battery to be able to maintain the collection of information and the sending of the same until a maximum of 10 months after the last full load. It is, therefore, an alternative with great efficiency in terms of energy consumption. Now, what can be said about its performance? If your position changes due to a storm or any other episode, an alert will be sent to the user via SMS.

A proven operation and designed to be a benchmark in the market

This curious buoy is designed to be resistant to all kinds of problems. Have a PVC shell designed to withstand the stakes, bites and other events in which it may have a leading role. Similarly, it is a solution that only weighs 2.7 kilograms. It is, therefore, a product that will have no impact on fishing performance.

In addition, it is possible to sink up to a maximum depth of 200 meters without suffering any damage. Taking into account that its buoyancy is very remarkable, we are facing a very efficient variant in terms of performance.

We will have to wait a while to see if this proposal is internationally recognized and, of course, it allows its integration into the market. If confirmed, we would be facing a new step to improve the quality of the seabed, which has been affected by our own action for many years.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe