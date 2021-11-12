Since the trade war between the United States and Huawei began, we have been running into new parts in a story that seems to have no end. After a time in silence, the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House seemed to have calmed the situation, but it did not. The president has signed a law that tightens the restrictions.
This move will affect Huawei and also ZTE, two brands that are involved in a compromising situation. Safe Equipment Law, is the name given to this change with which the United States wants to curb the unstoppable advance of Chinese companies in the technology sector.
What changes does it entail?
With the implementation of this modification in the law, the review of technological equipment is limited to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Which means that all those devices that are part of a possible risk to national security, do not pass said certification. Since 2018 the FCC has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei and to remedy this it is about putting up barriers.
A change that is mainly aimed at security in communication networks in the United States, a sector where Huawei has a lot to say. Its presence in other countries such as the United Kingdom is also notable through communication antennas. This will prevent the advance of up to 5 Chinese companies in the United States that were classified as threatened, since they will not be able to continue presenting new equipment.
As for Huawei mobiles, it is not clear if these effects would also occur in consumer equipment or will only be directed to the industrial field, but if it ends up affecting smartphones Huawei would have a serious problem. Currently there are many Huawei phones that do not enjoy 5G because they do not have the necessary licenses and if they are not capable of being certified either, we could run into them new Huawei launches must be stopped not being able to pass all the requirements.
Although there are sales methods away from the FCC, Amazon, which is one of the main sellers in the world, does not supply products without the corresponding certification. So we could find that Amazon takes Huawei out of the market, leaving a huge gap between mobile phone options around the world. We will have to be attentive to the evolution of this process, as Huawei will have to make a move if it does not want to be out of the game.