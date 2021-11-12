This move will affect Huawei and also ZTE, two brands that are involved in a compromising situation. Safe Equipment Law, is the name given to this change with which the United States wants to curb the unstoppable advance of Chinese companies in the technology sector.

What changes does it entail?

With the implementation of this modification in the law, the review of technological equipment is limited to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Which means that all those devices that are part of a possible risk to national security, do not pass said certification. Since 2018 the FCC has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei and to remedy this it is about putting up barriers.

A change that is mainly aimed at security in communication networks in the United States, a sector where Huawei has a lot to say. Its presence in other countries such as the United Kingdom is also notable through communication antennas. This will prevent the advance of up to 5 Chinese companies in the United States that were classified as threatened, since they will not be able to continue presenting new equipment.