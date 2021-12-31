We are about to say goodbye to 2021 and to welcome 2022. That will not prevent Espinof from doing our review of the most prominent cinema that you can see this weekend. This time I have selected 11 movies that have recently been released in theaters, released in streaming, published in physical format or that are broadcast on television these days.

At the cinema

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

A wonderful prequel that knows how to find its reason for being by playing with various historical events to build a first-rate entertainment that knows how to balance its more playful side, highlighting the action scenes, with a well-measured dramatic component.

‘The Card Counter’

Paul schrader returns with another thriller in which he pushes his main character to the limit, played this time by Oscar Isaac. Of course, whoever is looking for a movie more or less to use about the game world will be better off looking elsewhere.

In streaming

‘Hierve’ (‘Boiling Point’)

The fame of Stephen Graham He is not up to the task of his talent, at least the one he exhibits in films that pose a challenge to him and not a food product. This is the case at hand, which arrived at Filmin at the end of the year and among its identity traits the fact that it was shot in sequence stands out.

In physical format

‘Rise of the monsters’ (‘The Creeps’)





A horror comedy with several classic monsters that goes head-to-head at all times and does nothing more than get the audience to laugh. Of course, it is a production with the seal of Charles band for the good and the bad, something that will surely frighten many.

in TV

‘Hostage’





The French Florent-Emilio Siri confirmed the good manners shown in ‘Wasp’s Nest’ with this effective cross between action movie and home invasion. With a visual proposal that manages to overcome the limitations of the clichés of history and a good job of Bruce Willis in front of the cast.

Friday at 22:05 on Mega

‘La justiciera’ (‘A Vigilante’)





There are many films with characters acting as urban vigilantes, but not so many in which the protagonist is a woman. In addition, here an interesting reading is given to the motivations of a Olivia wilde very compelling in character.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 02:10 on laSexta

‘The 3:10 train’ (‘3:10 to Yuma’)





Several decades later, an estimable remake would arrive with Russel Crowe and Christian Bale, but the original work of Delmer daves is better. A western that catches you and gets to the point without anything being over or under, surprising a Glenn ford in a role far from the usual for him.

Saturday at 18:20 in Trece

‘Little Women’





A delightful update on the novel by Louisa may alcott in which Greta gerwig he knows how to dialogue with what he was and represents, but without ever betraying his spirit. Also pay attention to its magnificent cast, its technical finish and the charm it gives off. Cool.

Saturday at 19:05 at 1

‘Negotiator’ (‘The Negotiator’)





Samuel L. Jackson Y Kevin Spacey They lead a solvent action thriller from that time in which pastimes aimed at adult audiences were more abundant. Well directed by F. Gary Gray And with a cast full of familiar faces, it’s a shame it failed at the time.

Sunday at 3:35 pm in Paramount

‘Life sentence’ (‘The Shawshank Redemption’)





Adaptation of a Stephen King story that could have ended up in oblivion after how bad it was at the box office when it was released. Several Oscar nominations avoided the disaster with its subsequent re-release, but it was in the years to come that this great adult drama with a wonderful human touch was increasingly appreciated. With impeccable work by Frank Darabont behind the cameras and some excellent Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in front of them.

Sunday at 3:35 pm on laSexta

‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ (‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’)





Probably the least inspired installment in the Tom Holland-led wall-crawler trilogy. It works quite well as a closing for Marvel’s Phase 3, offering a first look at the return to normalcy after everything that happened with Thanos. An intermediate adventure where what works best is a Jake gyllenhaal having a great time like Mysterio.

Sunday at 22:05 at 1

