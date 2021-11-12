Far Cry 7 could be one of those "games as a service"

Just came out Far Cry 6, but evidently, Ubisoft He is already thinking about the future of the franchise and apparently, the next title in this series could become one of those infamous “games as a service”. According to a report by a trustworthy insider, the publisher French is considering taking this franchise to a totally different concept than the one we already know.

In accordance with Jeff Grubb, the next Far cry It will be a game as a service and will follow a model similar to the one we will see with Assassin’s Creed Infinity:

“Dan Hay was overseeing the next Far Cry, which will be a live-service project similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity.”

Dan Hay was overseeing the next Far Cry, which is intended as a Far Cry live-service project similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity. https://t.co/0x46iDRqnJ – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) November 11, 2021

In case you weren’t aware, Dan Hay was one of the most important executives within Ubisoft, especially for the franchise of Far cry, and who today decided to leave the company behind.

In the past Grubb has proven to be a reliable source for these types of rumors, but due to the recent release of Far Cry 6, it is very likely that we will not have many details about the next game in the series anytime soon.

Editor’s note: This direction that Ubisoft is taking with its future projects does not please me at all. You only have to see what happened to Marvel’s Avengers to understand that games as a service don’t always have the best reception out there, and I think the ideal would be to continue with this line of games focused on single player.

Via: ComicBook