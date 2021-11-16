Vaas Montenegro’s monologue on madness in Far Cry 3 is one of the most shocking moments in video games. That scene perfectly reflected the personality of that sadist we faced as a vulnerable Jason Brody, until we got stronger and endured all that madness.

And now, almost a decade after its official launch, it’s time to go back with Vaas, but in a very different way thanks to the first Far Cry 6 expansion, by way of spin-off totally free and fanciful, that unleash the character’s madness to unimaginable heights. And it will be available tomorrow, so it’s time to analyze it now.

“Do you know what the meaning … of madness is?”





East DLC for Far Cry 6 It starts precisely with the most charismatic villain of the entire saga and where the stories of Pagan Min (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5) will not be lacking either to delve into their personalities symbolizing, respectively, madness, control and collapse. Everything under a prism where anything is possible, not sticking to the plane of the real world.

This for Vaas is undoubtedly a point in his favor, because we enter his mind, with all that that means. And what is better, for relive several of the most iconic scenes of his appearance in the third chapter of the saga. Now, it is a fairly restrained adventure in this sense, because he does not know how to exploit all his facet in a crazy way. This is especially evident in the scarcity of missions in the story and those that have the effect of secondary, such as remembering the fall into the void or that ingestion of hallucinogenic mushrooms on the part of Jason.

Vaas said in his monologue that “” Insanity is doing the exact same shit over and over and hoping something changes. “And in this DLC it’s basically what we’ll do. Because it’s a replay-based experience where we’ll start from the bare minimum until Vaas gets stronger doing “the same shit over and over again.” As a roguelike, but without so much ambition involved.

Our goal, embodying Vaas himself, will be escape your own mind. Yes, just as it sounds. And his mind has recreated part of Rook Island “in his own way”, where Far Cry 3 took place. Because of course seeing giant sharks flying is not a faithful recreation. But it’s Vaas’s mind and sometimes these things happen … Although it’s not like Jason was the most normal or sane person in the world, who gained skills with tattoos or drugs …

Be that as it may, the dimensions of that free recreation on Rook Island are tiny. Possibly, of the smallest maps of the saga. There are three key points, where you will have to obtain a piece of the silver dragon blade, until the final fireworks. And of course there will be two of the most important faces of that story along with Vaas, where we will witness a series of visions to timidly learn more about his past and part of what he lived in Far Cry 3.

Initially we start from the basic mental level for Vaas. This means that there will be less enemy presence and less money to obtain. And here money is everything, because it serves as a bargaining chip to unlock permanent traits for Vaas from the mirror, apart from unlocking improvements for the weapon briefcases and buying them … when we have overcome their challenges previously.

Vaas changes the rules of the game in this Far Cry





Far Cry 6 try your luck with a style that other sacred cows have joined, as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did with “Ethan Must Die”, one of the special modes that the first volume of Unreleased Recordings had. Because if they kill us, we lose almost everything, except for the permanent features. And although at first it seems affordable, as much as there are moments of certain harshness, in the second mental level the peak of difficulty shoots to the beast. And there are five!

Each mental level increases the presence and toughness of the enemies, but also of the rewards. Thus, in the first round we will not get to unlock all the permanent traits because they ask for more money to unlock them. And here there is everything: from pulling greed not to lose a certain amount of money when dying (or touching our corpse to recover everything) until I unleash the wrath of Vaas to turn him into a stealth killing machine.

Needless to say at the beginning we start with a simple gun and that, therefore, stealth is one of our great assets in the early stages. Little by little, as we unlock passive weapons or abilities, survival becomes more bearable, especially by getting an assault rifle or a grenade launcher. That and keep improving the briefcases so that each weapon improves its rarity level with random attributes. And yes, this requires more money.





Already in the first mental level we will constantly run into an enemy presence anywhere, except in our central “base”. The problem is that the dimensions of the map offer little variety in this regard and the few secondary missions are the only ones that add some psychedelic color to the whole. The flying sharks, for example, is a mirage that is not taken advantage of except visually. And the mind of Vaas gives for more.

There are rather few sparkling moments, being more of a survival game that plays the trick of recreating scenes from another perspective. Also, take ideas from other titles, such as Dying Light: at nightfall we will be chased by explosive ghosts. And no, there is no lack of evidence with multiple waves either.

At least here the original voices in Spanish are rescued (Let’s remember that Far Cry 6 had dubbing in Latin Spanish to respect its setting in a fictional region of Cuba) and we can unlock various parts of clothing for Dani Rojas, apart from a chibi for our vehicle. But everything will be based on replaying, obtaining better scores at the end or completing their collectibles.

Far Cry 6 – Season Pass

VidaExtra’s opinion

In short, the Vaas DLC: Far Cry 6 Madness he has not known how to take advantage of the full potential of the figure of this charismatic villain. Although we already knew that it was going to be a difficult task. At least it leaves a better taste in your mouth than the previously uninspired Hours of Darkness, Lost on Mars, and Undead Zombies. Far cry 5. But if something has shown us this spin-off the thing is a prequel to Vaas Montenegro is much needed without so many restrictions. Wildly.