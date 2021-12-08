Several weeks have passed since the launch of Far cry 6, one of the most anticipated video games of the year as it is the latest installment in one of the industry’s benchmark sagas, and Ubisoft continues to work to solve the errors that have been dragging its action adventure in the open world. In that sense, now Far Cry 6 receives a new update to fix problems, as reported by the French company through a statement on its website in which it has detailed the details included in this patch number three for Far Cry 6.

🛠️ Title Update 3 is now live. 🛠️ Check out the patch notes for the full list of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes. – Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) December 7, 2021

The main changes have been produced to improve the quality of life of the game and will try to reduce the number of times that interface elements are hidden or blocked, as well as increasing the size of the mission tracker for those who have activated the option of a Extended HUD. The patch also reports that the next December 16 6 new packs of materials and Yarano weights will arrive at Far Cry with three different price ranges that we can acquire with Far Cry credits.

Far Cry 6 Review – Vaas: Madness

The update also includes some minor fixes for the newly released Vaas DLC: Madness and many others specific to Xbox and platforms, such as the cursor being frozen on the screen on Xbox Series X | S or weapons disappearing on Xbox One. Remember that this patch is now available and has a weight of 10 GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and from 14 GB on Xbox Series X.