Great news for the entire Far Cry community of players is that Ubisoft recently announced that Pagan: Control, the second major DLC coming to Far Cry 6 as part of the Season Pass, will be available on January 11 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, as well as for Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, players can also subscribe to Ubisoft + on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna. Players must own Far Cry 6 to access Pagan: Control. In this they will embody Pagan Min, the iconic villain of Far Cry 4, in a new experience inspired by the roguelite genre that takes place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche.

Combining intense action and narrative, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and confront familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regret.

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final DLC to be released as part of the season pass, will be available later this year and will allow players to immerse themselves in the mind of the Far Cry 5 villain. Directed by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 is an open world first person shooter game that plunges players into the heart of a modern guerrilla revolution.

On the island of Yara, President Antón Castillo vows to restore his nation to its former glory while preparing his son Diego to follow in his footsteps. However, paradise comes at a cost and enriching your country means subjugating those who do not follow your vision.

Players will take up the cause to free Yara while Dani Rojas, a native of Yara and a military deserter, tries to escape the island, but ends up joining the revolutionary group, Libertad. As Dani, players will experience the adrenaline rush and chaos of “Resolver” guerilla combat, Far Cry style, with the most creative and innovative arsenal yet.