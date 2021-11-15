After the good taste in our mouths that Far Cry 6 has left us, the latest installment of the popular Ubisoft saga that hit stores last October, this week its first and exclusive Vaas DLC: Madness. A perfect opportunity for those fans who were dazzled by one of the most iconic antagonists in the world of video games and who played his role in Far cry 3.

This plugin becomes the first content included in the Season pass and which will be followed in the following months by the return of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon -Now in a new generation- and the DLCs Pay Min: Control and Joseph Seed: Collapse. But, what is all this move about the antagonists of previous installments of the saga and what does this new game ‘mode’ offer us? Well, neither more nor less than entering their minds, knowing their history and their version of events. Who knows, maybe that’s how we think that the bad guy wasn’t so bad and the good guy wasn’t so good.

The history of Vaas

But let’s focus on what’s important, Vaas: Madness. A title that fits you like a glove. Vaas Montenegro As you know, he was the leader of the pirates who almost completely controlled Rook Island in the game. A crazy leader who was passionate about torturing his enemies in the most sadistic way possible and who did not seem to care much that his own sister Citra I would like to see him killed for enslaving the native tribe of the island. Of course everything changed and Vaas’s luck disappeared upon entering the scene. Jason brody, the protagonist of the game.

So far good. Now for the cool part of the DLC: somehow, we’re done stuck in the mind of Montenegro, our main objective will be to escape from it and for this, we will have to get the 3 shards of the Silver Dragon Blade. For this, an extensive map awaits us to travel inspired by the ‘paradise island’ of Far cry 3 but from the eyes of Vaas full of challenges, impossible tests, past memories and the odd surprise, all in case you had been wanting more after passing Far Cry 6.

When I say through the eyes of Vaas I mean it literally. Every corner of the aforementioned island has been fully recreated so that we can see it as the character would see it through their fears, their memories or ambitions, a work that I wanted to highlight enormously since some scenarios leave anyone speechless. They have not been able to better capture the world of someone like Vaas Montenegro.

A new hobby

We are facing a new way of playing either alone or cooperatively with one more friend and a very simple progression system: we appear with the minimum of money to buy a pistol to defend ourselves from everything that comes our way, to unlock new weapon briefcases we will have to successfully complete the challenges that are proposed to us along the way. We will be able to increase our capital by killing enemies, as well as getting special objects that give us a hand in combat, whether they are syringes, second lives or power-ups, among other things that will make way for us to find the longed-for fragments.

Simple right? But what if I tell you that every time we die we will have to start from 0 losing any type of object and most of the money? The situation is quite complicated, so we will have to choose each movement well and ‘guess’ if we are ready for X challenge or not. A great help that we also have is the trait manager, which are divided into Pride, Greed, Wrath of Vaas, Sloth and Envy, each branch with its own permanent improvements – they are not lost when we die – and that we can define little by little according to our preferences, as we want to improve our health , our damage or add spaces for more improvement items.

And that’s it. A new hobby for fans of the saga and its charismatic antagonists who are looking for a new challenge – and what a challenge. Its moderate difficulty is not for any user and if we find it difficult … we can always switch to story mode, although I highly recommend the default difficulty to test yourself as players and know how many times you will die before achieving the main objective or throwing in the towel. In the end, apart from the playable challenge proposed by the DLC, the most valuable thing about it is discovering new details, curiosities and experiences of the protagonist in this case.

Conclusion:

Speaking of Far Cry 6, Vaas: Madness as a DLC, we are faced with one of the most complete DLCs on the market and that offers us a very different and fresh way of playing by putting ourselves in the shoes of the bad guy. If it is true that, on the one hand, once we get the hang of the trick we can finish it quite quickly, if it is the opposite it can be difficult and tedious because we start from zero when we die, although the incentive to discover more about Vaas and explore the peculiar environment is perfect to continue the adventure as many times as necessary.

Will you manage to escape his unstable mind? Remember that to enjoy this DLC you first need to have a copy of Far Cry 6.