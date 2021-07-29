As a child, Adam Sachs, co-founder and CEO of Vicarious Surgical, saw the 1966 science fiction film Fantastic trip and fell in love with the premise of microscopic surgeons performing surgery inside the brain of a scientist. “Humans are the wrong size to operate human beings,” he says. “We are not going to shrink humans, but we can create avatars of them. We can create little robotic miniature versions. ”

That’s exactly what he and his Vicarious Surgical co-founders, Sammy Khalifa, the company’s chief technology officer, and Dr. Barry Greene, its chief medical officer, have spent the last decade doing. They have developed a small robot paired with a virtual reality viewer for abdominal surgeries that they hope to launch in 2023.

Its two arms and its camera are designed to enter the patient’s abdomen through an incision less than 1 inch and operate in all directions once there. Shrinking a surgical robot is exceptionally difficult, but in doing so, the Vicarious trio hopes to help physicians perform abdominal surgeries, starting with hernia operations, faster, safer, and with fewer complications than existing alternatives.

It’s not exactly the sci-fi stuff from the movie, in which doctors are injected into the patient’s bloodstream, but it’s futuristic enough that Vicarious has attracted top-tier investors, including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla, Eric. Schmidt and Jerry Yang. It has also received a groundbreaking designation from the FDA, a first for a surgical robot, making it eligible for priority review.

“Putting the elbow into the body cavity and being able to reach back and work towards the abdominal wall is a big problem,” says Paul Hermes, who led Medtronic’s robotics program and is now an advisor to Vicarious. “We should hope that robotic surgery improves.”

The company is set to go public through a merger with a SPAC created by Hong Kong investor Donald Tang. The $ 1.1 billion deal will raise $ 115 million and bring in medical technology giant Becton Dickinson, which makes the surgical mesh used in hernia repairs, as an investor. He expects to reach $ 1 billion in annual revenue by 2027.

“We’re going after markets where existing surgical robots have struggled,” says 30-year-old Sachs. “There are a lot of copycats who point to the headline. They have the same challenges… Our architecture is totally different. ”

The robotic surgery giant is $ 115 billion (market cap) Intuitive Surgical, which introduced the da Vinci, a large four-armed robot that holds stick-shaped instruments, two decades ago and has dominated space ever since. . As Intuitive patents expire and robotic technology advances, competitors like J&J and Medtronic, which have acquired surgical robot startups, are competing to make robotic surgery as common as laparoscopy. The expected price of the Vicarious robot is around $ 1.2 million, about half that of existing superior robots, it could be a factor in its favor, as well as the ease with which surgeons can learn to use it.

Sachs’ own education in machine design began at her home in the Boston suburbs. His father, Ely Sachs, is a professor of mechanical engineering at MIT, considered the greatest statesman in 3D printing; his mother is an architect. He met Khalifa, 31, during his freshman year at MIT, where they both studied engineering. They quickly became friends and spent their free time in the school’s machine shop making actuators, the mechanical components that power a robot’s joints. “We tested them, found out what wasn’t working, and did it over and over again,” says Sachs.

While Sachs and Khalifa were still in college, they began working with Greene, a bariatric surgeon and friend of Sachs’s family, on a medical device that became the robot. In 2014, after a brief stint at Apple, Sachs officially launched Vicarious with $ 400,000 in seed funding led by Michael Rothenberg (the VC later charged with fraud by the Justice Department in an unrelated case). In 2015, Khalifa quit his job to join.

The hardest part over the years, Sachs says, was figuring out the actuators. Making them small enough to include nine of them, three times the size of what is typical for surgical robots, was difficult. So was decoupling them so that each joint could move separately, aided by 28 sensors per arm.

Carnegie Mellon robotics professor Howie Choset likens the technical challenge to stuffing too many things into one piece of luggage and then trying to get those things to do something. Worse still, he says, the smaller the actuators, the weaker they get. “You have to get as much activation as possible in as small a package as possible, but they are already struggling to pack as much of it as possible,” he says. “It is amazing that [Sachs] has made this work. ”

Hernia repair, the first market that Vicarious is targeting, is huge, with more than 2 million procedures a year in the United States. Ventral hernias, common along the midline of the abdominal wall, represent 500,000 procedures and are very complex. Standard repair involves placement of an abdominal wall mesh, but it causes recurrence approximately 20% of the time, often requiring a more extensive repair. An advanced technique of placing the mesh against the rectus abdominis muscle reduces recurrence, but it is difficult and can take up to four hours with current robots.

When Vicarious received breakthrough designation from the FDA, he could perform this surgery on a cadaver in about half the time, Sachs says, and has since cut it down to less than an hour. In a video demonstration of ventral hernia repair, the vicarious robot’s arms push the mesh into the abdominal cavity and then quickly sew it up. The shorter surgery is less risky for patients and more cost-effective for hospitals.

Vicarious’ ambitions extend to other abdominal surgeries, including gallbladder procedures, for a total potential market of 39 million surgeries (only 3% of these are performed with robots). That’s why Sachs, whose stake in Vicarious is worth $ 112 million, estimates that he needs only a fraction of the market to start a large company.

“The field has been pretty stagnant for a long time and there is an accepted wisdom that is not true,” says Tang, the SPAC investor. “You need to put this in the hands of the people to show that it is possible and that it is not a pipe dream.”

BY: Amy Feldman and Aayushi Pratap