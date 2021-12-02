Screenwriter Dan Slott reveals if he knows about Marvel Studios’ plans for Fantastic Four reboot

Many fans believe that the writers of Marvel Comics have information about Marvel Studios plans in their films, but as the writer of The Fantastic Four That’s not always the case, Dan Slott has revealed that to some extent, he was aware of what Marvel Studios has planned for upcoming projects related to the characters he has written for, such as She-Hulk or The Fantastic Four. However, Slott assured fans that when it comes to Marvel Studios revealing secret plans or news to him, “I’ll be as surprised as everyone else.”

So unless Slott becomes a consulting producer, like Matt Fraction, on She-Hulk or The Fantastic Four, the famous screenwriter from the house of ideas has the same information as the rest of the fans.

However, this hasn’t stopped people from asking Dan Slott about his possible involvement in future Marvel Studios projects.

In the edition of Winter 2021 from Disney’s D23 Magazine, it was revealed in an interview that the comic book writer of The Fantastic Four, Dan Slott, has the same knowledge as anyone else when it comes to The Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios.

Slott gave his explanation of why they worked The Fantastic Four, saying they were “A family of superheroes, but they were like your family”:

“Stan and Jack created this family that was a family of superheroes, but they were like your family: they argued, they complained, they got on their nerves and they got into trouble all the time. No one had ever seen anything like this. “

The comic book writer described these four characters as “Timeless” So what “They don’t need to change”:

“I think with the Fantastic Four, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. They don’t need to change. They are timeless. They will adapt and be relevant. “

When asked about the Fantastic Four reboot at Marvel Studios, he denied having any knowledge of it, saying: “I have no knowledge of anything, and if I did, I would not say anything. “

Slott ended by stating that the Fantastic Four “They changed the comics” So what “Will continue for another 60 years”:

“The Fantastic Four changed the comics. The great thing about Marvel is that it changed the way we view superheroes. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the perfect superhero team 60 years ago. And I am sure that I will continue with them for another 60 years. “.