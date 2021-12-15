Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – what did the first trailer leave where we see Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald?

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in history starring Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) which will hit theaters in April 2022. Find out more in this note!

What a good year to be a fan of the universe of Harry Potter. With the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone, the reunion of the original cast in the special of HBO Max, and the first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, we are in a birthday (literal). The last week, Warner Bros announced with a teaser that the trailer for the third movie starring Newt scamander And now we have a video of almost three minutes to watch until we are exhausted.

In Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets we will see the magical war in full. “The teacher Albus dumbledore knows that the mighty dark wizard Gellert grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world ”, reveals in the synopsis Warner Bros. “Unable to stop him alone, he trusts the magizoologist Newt scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new animals and face an ever-growing legion of followers of Grindelwald. The stakes are high so we wonder how long he can stay Dumbledore on the sidelines”.

The dear professor of Hogwarts, in a young version performed by Jude Law, can no longer sit to one side, when one of the most feared magicians, Gellert grindelwald, is nowhere to be seen from controlling the wizarding world and declaring war on the Muggles. However, we know that Dumbledore you have a perfect excuse not to get involved. Let us remember that in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, we saw that, when they were younger, Albus and Gellert they made a blood pact that prevents them from facing each other in a duel. For this, Dumbledore asks our protagonist for help, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a magizoologist who goes everywhere accompanied by his magical creatures. We will see if in the third installment of this story Dumbledore discovers a way to break or avoid that pact to stop his old acquaintance.

At the beginning of the trailer we see a before and after Dumbledore, first to Michael gambon, which we know from most of the movies of Harry Potter, and then to Jude Law. As the title says, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, Albus It will have much more prominence than usual and we will discover its history, its past and its legacy. We will see his younger brother Aberforth, which means that we will know more about his family, his relationship with Grindelwald and more of his role as a teacher of Hogwarts.

“The world as we know it is going to end. Grindelwald he is destroying it with hatred. To beat it … you will have to trust me”, We hear it say Dumbledore in the trailer.

In the almost three minute video, we also see several beautiful references to the original story, such as Quidditch sequences, the Golden Snitch, much more of Hogwarts and its students, the points for the Houses, the Room of Requirement, Hogsmade and more. .

In this film we will have for the first time Mads mikkelsen In the role of Grindelwald, since we remember that Johnny depp, who played that character in the previous two films, left the franchise last year at the request of Warner Bros.

David yates, who was in charge of the last four of Harry Potter and the whole saga of Fantastic Animals, returns to direct this third installment, a story that occurs decades before the events that we know with Harry, Ron and Hermione as protagonists. While the writer of the saga, JK Rowling, is in charge of the script of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets beside Steve Kloves.

“This is the team that will defeat the most dangerous wizard in centuries. A magizoologist (Newt), his indispensable assistant (Bunty), a wizard from a very old family (Yusuf), a teacher (Eulalie Hicks) and… a muggle (Kowalski)”It says in the trailer Theseus Scamander while reviewing the main group that we will see in the film.

The cast also includes Katherine Waterston What Tina goldstein (although we did not see it in the trailer), Alison sudol What Queenie goldstein (which switched sides at the end of the second movie), Ezra Miller is Credence, Dan fogler is Jacob kowalski, Callum turner is Theseus Scamander, Jessica williams like the teacher Eulalie hicks, Richard Coyle What Aberforth Dumbledore, Victoria Yeates What Bunty, William Nadylan is Yusuf kama and more.

Now let’s talk a bit about the supposed muggle, Jacob kowalski, and the scene where Newt gives him a wand (the real who could). Every fan of the universe of Harry Potter he wants to be half as lucky as he is Jacob. There is not only the surprise that Dumbledore sends him a wand, but we also see him in the Great Hall along with three students from Hogwarts while bragging that they gave him the wand for Christmas. The best gift you can ask for.

Another moment that draws attention, and makes the members of Hufflepuff, is that Dumbledore gives points to that House thanks to Newt. Now let’s remember that in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Dumbledore gives to Gryffindor more than 150 points because yes, but to Newt, who has been helping him for three movies, only gives him three points. Do you think that favoritism, Albus?

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets hits theaters on April 15, 2022. There we will discover new creatures from the hand of Newt scamander and we will see if Credence it really is a Dumbledore or if it was just one more hoax Grindelwald.

