Interesting video games are not only on Windows and consoles. Apple Arcade keeps working hard to rise from the fierce competition in the sector, and is starting to do so over IP with big names behind. This is the case of Fantasian, a budding saga created by the legendary Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of Final Fantasy. Following the success of their first title, the team has worked very hard on the sequel and to this day they can say that Fantasian Part 2 is almost finished.

Sakaguchi, often enigmatic, announced this news in a recent tweet It read: “Fantasian Part 2 is almost finished,” along with a screenshot of the game in progress. However, shortly after, issued a statement to Famitsu in which he gave more details about the turn-based RPG Apple exclusive. In this way, the famous video game creator put the development process in context and provided interesting details, such as the size of this sequel.

FANTASIAN 後 編 、 ほ ぼ 完成！ The second part of FANTASIAN is almost done.#FANTASIAN @AppleArcade pic.twitter.com/Fwvef8YlpX – 坂口博信 (@auuo) July 30, 2021

«This second part will be twice as long as the first, something that even exceeds our expectations. Boss monsters will be unique and challenging.

I would like to thank the development team, the creators of the dioramas, and the entire sound team, including Mr. Uematsu. They have given everything. I think it’s a great game! “

Fantasian, as we have explained before, is an exclusive Apple series. Created as a turn-based RPG, one of its main attractions is its graphic section, with some scenarios recreated from real dioramas, something that gives an immense realism to each of the scenarios, at the same time that it gives it an air of retro RPG. Besides, Nobo Uematsu, too creator of the Final Fantasy soundtrack, is part of this project, so it is easy to ensure that all sections of Fantasian Part 2, including the musical, will be remarkable.