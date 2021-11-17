Fans are desperate for the future of the GTA franchise, and a new clue about GTA 6 seems to have been found by some players in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been released on a wide range of platforms and many fans have complained that it is not up to scratch, although critics are divided on this. From the controversial art style to the performance issues.

Remasters are being a big stain for Rockstar Games, and even affected the Take Two shares, which could end with an official GTA VI announcement. That said, right now a new discovery has distracted many of these various talking points that have engulfed remasters since its launch. This is a new clue about GTA 6 in GTA Andreas Definitive Edition.

New clue about GTA 6

On Twitter, a user named Kirsty noted that GTA San Andreas ‘Lil’ Probe Inn has «an unidentified house among the UFO photo exhibit»That players cannot locate. The house does not appear to be in any published GTA games and it does not appear to be a stock photo either, sparking speculation that this is a new track on GTA 6, in anticipation of its announcement.

Despite the rumors, GTA 6 would not have restarted its development

Reinforcing these claims is the fact that the house appears to have a very Floridian style, which according to rumors will be the setting for the next installment. Of course, there are several explanations that have nothing to do with GTA 6. As noted, this could be a stock photo used as decoration. This is quite common. It could also just be a random house with zero meaning. However, this is not the first Hint about GTA 6 that fans have discovered in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.