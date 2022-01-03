It has been more than 8 years that DC Comics introduced us to Henry cavill like the new Superman And since then, the followers had an excellent acceptance for the performance and the physical resemblance that said actor has with the character.

Time has passed and he has had other installments where the actor has left fans fascinated with his representations of the Iron Man, but he is increasingly being seen further away from that role, an act that has made fans worried that he will not reenact this character, creating an initiative to create a stir and he will return to being Superman.

Currently, the actor is fully committed to his role in the series of The witcher (Geralt of Rivia) and he is increasingly removed from the man of steel.

This has led his followers to start an initiative on social networks, with the hashtag # MakeMOS2withHenry, to get the return of the actor.

And it is that the fans decided that it was time to join forces last December 30, with a hashtag they made their voices be heard in the hope that this will make them again DC Comics listen to them and please again.

Hoping Cavill will play the super man again, they held their attention and the movement gained momentum.

Obviously, this trend had a high response, since it was very noisy during that day, and its call was impressive since thousands of people joined, and all this while sharing their admiration for the actor and their wishes to see him back.

Saying that the Henry Cavill’s Superman Deserves a Trilogy, and with that it only continues to prove once again that the handsome actor is one of the most beloved personalities of the moment and continues to be remembered for his work as Superman, a role where he demonstrated his enormous talent, charisma and gallantry to win the hearts of all the fans.