Imagine a parallel world where the handsome actor Henry cavill had participation in League of Legends animated series, Netflix’s Arcane.

Well, this thought has been running through the heads of some of the fans of this series, it is not surprising that the fans of Arcane always look for the best for your series, which has become a worldwide phenomenon since its premiere in early November.

We know well that this animated series captivated the fans of the video game, but it was also liked by the general audience. So, in the face of its overwhelming success, Riot games already confirmed that there will be a second season, which was honestly to be expected, what if they have not provided us with details about how this next new season will be, or how many episodes this delivery will have.

Act for which, fans want to put their spoon in and seek to be heard, mentioning things like they want this famous actor to participate in the project.

It all started when a sector of the audience began to comment that they consider that Henry cavill should play a character in the next season. These wishes we believe arise after the actor who gave life to Superman and Geralt of Rivia, and that he constantly expressed his enthusiasm for the adaptations of video games to series, as is the case that he has also expressed for the show of Netflix and Riot Games.

Being even more specific, during a recent interview with the BBC he was questioned Henry cavill if he already had the opportunity to see Arcane, to which the actor said no. Given the negative response, the interviewer told him that, at the end of the talk, he should give the show a chance.

Shortly after, MTV journalist Josh Horowitz unveiled on twitter who had the opportunity to chat with the British actor about film and television. At one point in the conversation, it appears that Henry Cavill “enthusiastically” recommended the League of Legends animated series, implying that he already saw and loved it.

Based on this it is that some Fans expressed their desire to see the actor in Arcane. There are those who believe that he could lend his voice for Jarvan IV, while others claim that he could play Sett, Darisu or Sylas.

Whether or not that can become a reality is still a mystery, but the characters that will appear in the second season of the animated series have not been released either.

So it remains to wait for statements from both parties on whether or not they are interested in working with each other, in the meantime Henry should take into consideration that this popular series, nominated for 9 Annie Awards, and that certainly the League of Legends universe is full of personalities that could have a cameo.