With the possibility of swinging around the new island of Fortnite What Spider-man, some fans are starting to draw comparisons between Epic Games’ new hero and Spidey from Marvel’s avengers. Fortnite has entered its third chapter, introducing new game mechanics and confirming the addition of Spider-Man to the battle royale. Players can now experience tornadoes, thunderstorms, and other weather events that occur randomly across the island.

The inclusion of Spider-man in Chapter 3 of Fortnite leaked ahead of his official reveal, with the character joining the Carnage and Venom introduced towards the end of Chapter 2. More Spider-Man allies and enemies may be on the way, according to various easter eggs throughout the new map, Although Spidey’s exact role in the game has yet to be revealed. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s inclusion in Fortnite was also leaked prior to his confirmation as The Foundation in the final trailer for Chapter 2. However, fans speculated that the box office star was The Foundation of Fortnite long before the release. filtration.

Twitter user YassinLNey shared a video showing the version of Fortnite from the throwing of cobwebs from Spider-man using the new Web-Shooters. In the video, YassinLNey’s character is dressed as the masked hero, and he is seen dynamically swinging through the skies using various objects with surprising fluidity. It didn’t take long for fans to compare the swaying of the cobweb to the version seen on Marvel’s avengers, and several users shared the opinion that Epic’s Spider-Man has better animations and movements than the Spider-Man seen in Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers. “After Fortnite has done a great job, you can’t defend the horrible cobweb move in Marvel’s Avengers,” KillerTacos54 tweeted, while ltburns108 asked, “How does Fortnite have a better Spider-Man than Avengers?”

Comparisons between Spider-man from Fortnite and Marvel’s avengers They come in part because of the proximity of their releases. Marvel’s Avengers added Spider-Man as a PlayStation exclusive hero in November, also prompting comparisons to Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man series. It’s easy to see that Spider-Man’s Peter on PS4 is much more fluid and agile than his alternate universe version in Avengers when put next to him, though Insomniac praised the wall-crawler’s overall look. Between Fornite and Avengers, however, the same could be said. In the first, players run on the ground and perform stunts while holding onto a real object in the environment; in the second, they do some odd-looking twists and latch onto cobwebs somewhere invisible in the air. It’s more reminiscent of the Amazing Spider-Man games during Andrew Garfield’s stint in the first Spider-Man cinematic reboot.

Animations Spider-man on Fortnite have given players hope for the new action packed chapter, and there is still much more to come. The new content has already gotten off to a strong start, not only impressing with Spider-Man, but also with The Rock and a totally revamped map. According to Epic Games, the third season of Fortnite was the one that registered the most players on the first day of the new season in the game’s history, and the future looks bright for the free shooter.