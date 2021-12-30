We have seen a lot of fantastic reactions from fans who got a new Xbox Series X for ChristmasBut one reaction in particular went viral on Twitter, drawing even the attention of Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg. This has been a great Christmas for the Xbox brand, reaching many new users with its range of consoles that range from the highest power to the most accessible next-generation console.

The idea of ​​a Xbox Series X at Christmas (or an Xbox Series S) It is something that undoubtedly many children dreamed of, and many of these saw this dream become.

Xbox Series X at Christmas

Xbox fan Twitter user s500ivan took to Twitter to reveal that his wife had surprised him and their son with an Xbox Series X edition of Halo Infinite, prompting an incredibly excited reaction. The Xbox Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Greenberg, commented the video, stating “I love it!” and ultimately racking up thousands of views in a very short period of time over the Christmas holidays.

This video represents the joy of those who enjoy video games and they have the opportunity to get a next generation console to play their favorite games.