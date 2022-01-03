Fans find bug in Harry Potter reunion

On January 1, 2022, HBO Max finally gave us the long-awaited meeting of Harry Potter. Although the acceptance of this special has been extremely positive, this has not stopped the public from looking closely at each segment to find any errors. Thus, An oversight has been discovered that leaves Emma Watson fans unhappy.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts It has a section dedicated to the childhood of the three main actors. Here we can see several photos and videos of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as children. But nevertheless, fans realized that the photo of Watson in this special is not hers, but actress Emma Roberts.

This is a mistake that many people have made over the years. Not only do the names look alike, but both actresses look identical as girls. But nevertheless, highlights that this happens is a high-level production like this special. Considering that it is currently easy to make digital changes, this is likely to be modified in the next few days.

Editor’s Note:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts it’s everything fans want and more. Seeing these actors return and hearing the directors talk about each movie is magical. Without a doubt, something that everyone who grew up with the boy who lived cannot miss.

Via: Comicbook