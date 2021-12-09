Fans of Halo have found a very curious place in Mexico. With the arrival of Halo Infinite, things have started to get a little crazy. The fact is that, one of the thousands of convenience stores: Oxxo, seems to have been attacked by a large horde of Halo fans, the small establishment is full of advertising of Halo InfiniteEven better is that, it’s real.

Halo Infinite premiered on December 8, 2021, the players went crazy waiting for the arrival of the campaign of Master Chief. After years of waiting, Halo Infinite has arrived on your televisions. Better yet, is to know that the popular shooter has appeared in Mexico, not only that, it has invaded a Oxxo.

For those who are not originally from Mexico, we’ll put them in context. Oxxo stores are popular for having a bit of everything, that is; They sell everything you need for the home, from food to hygiene and other things. These small stores are very popular in Mexico, since you can find it everywhere.

It’s so easy to find that Master Chief invaded one of them, well, rather: your advertising campaign. A fan of the popular Xbox game found an Oxxo packed with advertisements for the new Halo Infinite. Although the boy did not reveal his identity, he did show a picture of what he found outside the establishment.

It seems that one of the partners of the small store is a big fan of Halo Infinite, and like everyone, he was looking forward to the arrival of the new 343 Industries title. Anyway, Halo Infinite arrived on consoles on December 8, 2021. You can find Halo Infinite in the Xbox store, if you have Game Pass the game is completely free.