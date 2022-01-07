The well-known developer Konami is being strongly criticized after the announcement of the NFT from Castlevania which were introduced for the 35th anniversary of the series, and fans have taken to social media to share their frustration over this fact.

More and more video game companies are turning to NFTDespite the huge rejection by most players of their inclusion, concern about the impact of NFTs on the environment being only one of the reasons why many players do not want to see them in games.

Following the revelation of Konami that the NFT from Castlevania to be auctioned as part of the franchise’s 35th anniversary celebrations, fans of the series have taken to social media to express their discontent. Numerous users have condemned Konami’s decision, as many consider that this move does not respect Castlevania’s legacy. On Twitter, some fans refer to previous Konami projects that have also left a bad taste in players’ mouths.

As seen in many of the tweets criticizing the ad for KonamiIt’s not the first time that fans have been disappointed or frustrated with the company. From the cancellation of Silent Hill’s rebirth in 2015 to the apparent abandonment of some of its most beloved video game IPs in favor of pachinko machines, many fans have been disappointed by what was one of the most prolific and exciting names in the game. gaming industry.

It is unclear whether the strong reaction to NFT from Castlevania will reverse the decision of Konami to auction them off, but it is possible, as other game developers, such as the team behind STALKER 2, previously canceled their NFT plans due to negative reception from players.