Acclaimed as one of the best games that has brought us in recent years the good Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has become for many one of the best gaming experiences in history.

Given the since its launch in March 2017, surprised by its renewed gameplay and its great story. Now, almost 5 years after its launch, it continues to reveal its secrets and one of them is related to rainwater.

And it is that, with its characteristic and enviable attention to detail, the last installment of The legend of zelda, still keeps its players entertained in the world of Hyrule, since it gives them the experience of a completely alive stage and said environment that surrounds Link Throughout his adventure it is something that never ceases to amaze the fans of this title.

It is about that, its environment that we want to talk to you about now, since a curious effect that rainwater has within the title of Nintendo, where it can be seen that, after a storm, water accumulates in some areas and gradually seeps through the ground.

As you could see, there are several fields on the main map, which have this kind of realistic effects that undoubtedly give the game a plus and continue to show us why. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the GOTY of 2017.

Of course, genres are broken in tastes, and it is likely that there are some people who consider this effect of the water within the title unimportant, but we simply have to recognize the large number of details that the team in Nintendo managed to do with this installment, something that will surely remain with its sequel.