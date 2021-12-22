Fans Demand The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Following Andrew Garfield’s long-awaited appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have started a social media campaign for Sony to give this actor one more chance. Specific, users are asking that The Amazing Spider-Man 3, tape that was canceled to give a space to Tom Holland in the MCU, finally come true.

As you will remember, after canceling Spider-man 4 by Sam Raimi, Sony rebooted this character with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. While the first film was well received, the second film was a critical failure, not having the same success at the box office. In this way, Sony and Marvel teamed up to offer Tom Holland a unique opportunity.

# MakeTASM3 we want to see Andrew garfield’s spiderman happy with his Mary Jane, he deserves a good plot and a third film to close his trilogy deserves another opportunity Andrew garfield. pic.twitter.com/fCeen5nrq6 – Miguel Eduardo (@EduardLiv) December 20, 2021

Now, after the premiere of No way home, fans have started a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag # MakeTASM3. While Sony and Marvel are currently working to see where Spider-Man will go in the future, it is more than certain that the producers and writers are thinking of Tom Holland, and not another version of this character. However, nothing has been completely denied or confirmed. We can only wait.

Editor’s Note:

No way home It gave Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man a good weight, and the moment where he saved MJ at the end is a great moment for this character. However, continuing with this series of films is not a guarantee of success, especially a critical one.

Via: Twitter