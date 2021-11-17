Yesterday the list of games that will be part of the The Game Awards 2021. Within the 30 categories, the one that attracts the most attention is the Game of the Year, or GOTY, which, as is customary, has caused a controversy. This time, people are not happy with the exclusion of two titles in particular.

Although everyone has their own game of the year, many expected that Forza Horizon 5 and Returnal were nominated in this category, but this was not the case. In social networks, the official accounts of The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley were filled with comments from disgruntled people I wanted to see these two titles together with Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

“I cannot take this seriously when Returnal is not here. Forza 5 should be here too and I’m a PS5 user! This is embarrassing. “

“Good story, great visuals, great gameplay, great controls, great multiplayer, great single player… The only game that ticks all the boxes is Forza Horizon 5. It is not considered just because it is a racing game… How strange and completely arbitrary rule…”

It is usually mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 had one of the best Xbox releases, and Playground Games’ work has not stopped receiving praise. Similarly, Returnal it was a critical success for the PlayStation, and one of the best performing PS5 exclusives this year.

The Game Awards will take place on December 9. On related topics, you can meet all the nominees here.

Each of the categories at The Game Awards has five nominees, minus Game of the Year, which has six. If the organizers decided to break with their own rules, surely there was enough space to include Forza Horizon 5 and Returnal.

