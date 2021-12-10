A fan-made PlayStation 5 customization kit equips the next-gen console with décor inspired by God of war 2018. Sony’s next-generation console was launched in November 2020 and adopted a unique new design with large white side panels. While console customization options have not been officially released, Sony recently patented the official faceplates for the console. PS5.

Ever since the appearance of Sony’s console was revealed, in particular its distinctive white panels, gamers have tried to customize the PlayStation 5 design. Alternative faceplates range from simple color variations to authentic works of art, many of them inspired in the beloved range of exclusive titles from PS5. However, Sony has repeatedly taken legal action against those who develop these fan-made accessories, alleging that the modifications infringe their copyrights. However, an official patent has recently been approved which will apparently allow Sony to produce and sell its own custom faceplates for the PS5. Even so, it has been reported that custom faceplates are being prepared for PS5 that make the system run cooler, and these creations could avoid copyright claims.

In the latest PlayStation 5 mod case, Reddit user Fan2fanbr has created a customization kit that pays tribute to the God of war 2018. The mythological adventure game is considered one of the best exclusives from Sony, and the kit of PS5 effectively honors that legacy. Iconic aspects of Sony Santa Monica’s epic adventure are reflected in the creation of Gamer Shield, such as the disembodied advisor Mimir and the mystical Ax of Leviathan. Kratos’ ax and Shield of Guardians adorn one of the faceplates, while the other bears the in-game gold footprint icon. Apparently the customization kit is easy to put on and take off, and the cosmetic device does not interfere with the delicate system fans at all.

Sony’s lineup of exclusive games has contributed to the popularity of the PlayStation brand, and fans often pay tribute to these beloved titles through console cosmetics. Meanwhile he God of war 2018 sees a father-son duo travel through the harsh world of Norse mythos, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us franchise sees ordinary people struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic America, and A custom Last of Us PS5 pays homage to the brutal and beautiful action franchise by turning the console into a decaying urban landscape. The typical white faceplates are transformed into moss-covered bricks, with the elusive Fireflies emblem painted on one side.

To pay tribute to an exceptional PlayStation exclusive, Fan2fanbr, has transformed a console PS5 ordinary on a grand tour of the Midgard from God of war. The Leviathan Ax and Kratos’ Guardian Shield add a divine touch to the creation, while the inclusion of Mimir evokes the game’s long history and frequent humor. Sony may not condone unauthorized customization, but Fan2fanbr’s PlayStation 5 Customization Kit is a perfect love letter to Sony’s latest Santa Monica adventure.