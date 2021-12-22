After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, thousands of fans beg Sony Pictures Y Marvel studios that a third installment of Amazing spider-man, with Andrew Garfield playing again Peter parker.

The study made a reboot of the franchise following the departure of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire while pre-production of Spider-man 4 and in an effort to avoid losing the superhero’s rights. Amazing spider-man It was retelling Peter Parker’s origin story, but this time in a new film directed by Marc Webb.

The 2012 production was successful, with positive reviews and becoming the highest grossing reboot in history, only surpassed years later by Spider-Man: Homecoming. After, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 released in 2014, it did not have the same reception, with mixed reviews. Still, it had significant revenue, ranking in the top 20 most profitable movies of the year.

The sequel to ‘Spider-Man 3’ that was canceled and the entrance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony, watching the ever-expanding expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, planned a “Spider-Man Universe” that would begin with Amazing spider-man 3, to be released in 2016. Andrew Garfield would repeat as Peter Parker, but also start a series of spin-offs starting with Venom and the Sinister Six.

The studio even set release dates for Sinister Six Part 1, on November 11, 2016. Although that plans, in the end, only released Venom Y Venom 2. That happened because Sony Y Marvel studios reached an agreement in 2015 to incorporate Peter Parker / Spider-Man into the MCU. His first appearance would be in Captain America: Civil War.

But that would mean that the character would have to be restarted a third time, starting from scratch and therefore looking for a younger actor to play the character. That was when Tom Holland arrived.

But fans want more from Andrew Garfield

Here are spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There is no doubt that the appearance of Andrew Garfield as his particular version of Peter parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home has vindicated his portrayal of the character. Not only that, apparently the fans want a lot more.

With the actor’s name and hashtags like # MakeTASM3 being a trend in social networks such as Twitter, over the last few days, it is clear that there is still a way to go Andrew Garfield What Spider-man.

Your participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home It has opened the door for me to return to Peter Parker in more movies. But some recent statements from Sony, Marvel and Kevin Feige have stoked the fire even more.

“Disney and Sony are in talks, yes. We are in active talks to decide where the story should go. And I say this openly because I don’t want fans to go through the separation trauma they experienced after. Far from home. That won’t happen this time. “Feige explained in an interview at the New York Times.

At the moment there is not much more information. But after Andrew Garfield’s portrayal in Spider-Man: No Way Home And the way the character landed, especially in contrast to the Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire version, it’s clear that that version of Peter Parker definitely has a lot more to tell.

What we are clear about is that the rumor mill is already at full speed. The Direct, those who publish reports with good sources on superhero films assure that Garfield could reprise his role. We will see if it happens.