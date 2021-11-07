In social networks they ask for help so that the pilot of Ferrari on the F1, Lecrerc, meet your fanatic number 1, child.

The Formula 1 has returned to Mexico to once again offer fans the experience of witnessing the iconic cars that manage to reach speeds of more than 350 kilometers per hour, driven by some of the best drivers in the world. This is the most important motor sport of the moment, positioning itself above others such as NASCAR, the World Rally Championship, the World Touring Car Championship, etc.

Part of its success is due to the fact that these events take place in different locations around the world and not in a single country as could be the case with the Super Bowl; rather, it has earned its respective place in Spain, Monaco, France, Austria, Portugal, Azerbaijan, Mexico, United States, etc., achieving millions of fans around the world.

According to data from Statista and his study on Formula 1 viewers over the years, during 2020 there were 433 million viewers around the world, so it is not surprising that there were thousands of fans of all ages supporting the different teams, as well as their favorite drivers.

One of the benefits of a presence in social networks is to offer the possibility of sending a message to millions of people, either to “common” users, as well as to brands, artists and athletes (among other characters) size worldThis being a channel in which they can communicate, regardless of whether or not they are in the same place, as well as providing the opportunity for them to receive a message long after it has been sent; so generally users choose to contact their idols in the hope that they will receive their messages.

An attendee of the most important automobile sporting event in the world has shared a photo on social networks in order to request the support of users to give retweets and likes to her publication where she shows a child fan of F1, Ferrari and above all, the team’s driver, Leclerc.

Said child wears with him all clothing worthy of a Ferrari and F1 fan, since in addition to wearing completely red, he carries a flag of the team.

This publication currently has the support of 30 retweets and 41 likes, a considerable figure considering that it is one of the thousands that are being made minute by minute related to F1 in Mexico. If said publication were to be answered by the Ferrari driver, it would also support Lecrerc’s public image, in addition to being a topic of conversation in networks, but the odds do not play on either side.

This little Ferrari and Lecrerc fan is a sign that sporting events are a broad business opportunity that is not only aimed at a market niche, since it has broad possibilities of winning a diverse audience, from children to adults, demonstrating the importance for These brands are able to create products for fans of all ages, as well as to carry out the necessary strategies to satisfy the needs of these audiences.

