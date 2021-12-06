In case you ever wonder Jason statham would be the perfect actor to bring Vegeta to the big screen from Dragon ball, the actor seems to have everything it takes to bring the great Vegeta to life in a possible live action, if you don’t believe me; a fan has created an awesome fanart mixing popular action movie actor Jason Statham, with the mighty ‘Saiyan Prince ‘ Vegeta, the result is spectacular.

Created by the popular digital illustrator @Samukarts, the fanart shows us what could happen if someone decided to bring a new Dragon Ball Z live action to the big screen, one well done. Although, out there is a “film”Which shows us a Goku trendy with a lot of keratin in the hair, the fact is, it’s not good at all.

Samu gives us this fanart where, Jason statham, he is the perfect carrier of Vegeta’s power, Samu’s creation is hilarious with those huge bald entries that look like an airplane runway or a bad cut made by Bulma. Although the guy doesn’t mention how long it took him to make this fanart or why he chose Jason Statham, the fact is, he’s great.

On Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta is known to be the eternal rival of Goku, these two Sajan have starred in epic fights throughout the anime, many of these have been unforgettable. The fanart made by Samu shows us one of the strongest Vegetas ever seen, Majin Vegeta. This happened when Babidi recruited Vegeta to help you Majin Boo was born, at that time, Vegeta agreed on the condition of becoming stronger than Kakarot.

Today, thanks to Samu we have the perfect representative of the Saiyans. While we know this will never happen, seeing Jason Statham as Vegeta is shocking, especially since the role suits him more than well. In addition, now he will have arguments to appear in Fast and Furious vs Dragon Ball.