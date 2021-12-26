An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated The Battle of the Guardians from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Battle of the Guardians is one of the most iconic moments in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Fans have made different recreations of BotW in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This includes creating various game locations such as Tarrey Town and Kakariko Village. The amount of objects in New Horizons and the possibility of terraforming is what allows making such exact replicas of these places, and it shows in the beauty of these recreations.

Adding to the number of re-enactments of Breath of the Wild, Reddit user Naydinfar-Crossing has recreated the remnants of the Guardians’ battle at Fort Hateno using various tools. Much of the items used are from Update 2.0, such as creeper banks, mossy rocks, and rusty swords. The guardians themselves are represented with personalized dresses in their image and likeness, and thanks to these objects it is possible to represent the ancient atmosphere of the battle of 100 years ago.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 has added a ton of new furniture that players can use as decorations. The total number of items added in Animal Crossing update 2.0 is said to exceed 9,000. This includes the castle items used in this re-enactment of the Guardians’ Battle. Although many of the new furniture items can be obtained in Nook’s Cranny, many have also been added in the Happy Home Paradise DLC, in which players can exchange Pokis for exclusive furniture.

As this recreation shows, the new items added in Update 2.0 make the creative possibilities in decorating endless. The base game for Animal Crossing: New Horizons didn’t have as many décor items to work with, and as a result, a common criticism was that many islands were alike due to the number of furnishings available. This has been greatly improved since then with the amount of new furniture and crafting supplies available, such as moss and creepers. If one set out to collect all the new items available, it would be a long process to obtain them all. But collecting these new items would also be worthwhile to create environments like these, which is why update 2.0 was one of the most necessary in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.