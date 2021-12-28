Thanks to the LEGO Ideas platform we can discover the ingenuity of some people when it comes to making LEGO products so that they have the opportunity to become a reality one day. The same thing happened to the set Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone which received the green light from the LEGO Group last February and now has a release date.

In fact, there will be practically nothing to expect, because it will be the next January 1, 2022 when it will become available on the official LEGO website at a price of 69.99 eurosIn order to start the new year in style with this pack that followers of SEGA’s blue hedgehog will love.

The Sonic set is the brainchild of Viv Grannell, a 24-year-old UK-based fan who features a recreation of the mythical Green Hill Zone level of the saga. It includes 1,125 pieces to shape the stage along with five miniature figures of Sonic, Dr. Eggman and other classic enemies, as well as boxes with gold rings and a lever to make Sonic himself jump.

On the other hand, Sam Johnson, LEGO designer who has been working on this project, has ensured that anyone who has played the titles of the series will feel at home with this pack, which promises that hides a lot of surprises and elements for anyone to have a great time discovering them.