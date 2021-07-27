Fan creates remastering of NFS: Underground

In 2003, EA and Black Box gave us Need for Speed: Underground, a title that today is considered one of the best in the series. However, if you currently want to experience this installment, you will have to settle for the work that was done for the PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC. Fortunately, a fan has taken on the task of creating a remastering with 4K visuals and ray-tracing.

Recently, the youtuber known as Sanadsk shared the first of several videos where the classic arcade racing game is reimagined with an updated visual style. This is what its creator has commented on the matter:

“Even after nearly two decades, Underground and Underground 2 are among the best games ever released in the series. Should a remake be done? While we wait, let me show you what Underground might look like in 4K with ray-tracing. “

Remember that EA is no stranger to the remakes and remasters of Need For Speed. So there is the possibility that in the future we will see the company perform an official job of Underground. On the other hand, Criterion Games is currently working on the next game in the series, which will run until 2022.

In related topics, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered It is available now on Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, several games in the series have been withdrawn from digital stores.

Via: Sanadsk

