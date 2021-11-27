It’s been four years since it was launched Super mario odyssey, and during that time the speedrunners have been very busy. After the first records that were around the hours, the speedrunners managed to go down to an hour and 15 minutes, then to less than an hour and then to less than 58 minutes. However, today we have a new record, as a speedrunner finished Super Mario Odyssey in 57 minutes and 21 seconds.

Tyron18 is now the world record holder for the speedrun faster in Super mario odyssey, in any percentage (this means not necessarily completing any of the secondary objectives and being able to skip parts of the game through glitches if any are present). Tyron18 takes the crown away from Rushia1’s previous fastest time of 57:35, and third place is now for Lucidityy, with a time of 57:56.

In the video above you can see that most of the speedrun It is achieved thanks to an extremely precise movement and the absolute mastery of Mario’s abilities. Tyron plays the Japanese version of the game despite being Italian, most likely because the Japanese text appears faster and saves speedrunners a few seconds during the run.

Apparently, Super mario odyssey still has a series of bugs that speedrunners they can explode to access the moons much earlier than they should be able to. Most are bugs that allow you to skip sections of the game entirely. This reduces a campaign that normally lasts 12 hours to less than an hour.

Super mario odyssey is still quite an active game for speedrunners, with positions in the leaderboard as “old” as the week. The most recent record was held for six months before Tyron came in and smashed it, so we may have to wait another six months for someone skilled enough to come along and finish this game under 57 minutes.