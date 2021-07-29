It would be shocking if Henry Cavill played Cyclops in an X-Men movie at Marvel Studios, plus now we know what he would look like.

When Disney I buy FOX acquired the rights to many franchises where they stand out The Fantastic Four and of The X-Men, so all these heroes can be used in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Mister Fantastic and the rest of his family already have the film scheduled for 2023, but nothing is known about the mutants yet. So the fans have fun showing Henry cavill What Cyclops.

Here we leave you the spectacular illustration of the internet artist britedit:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

This image brings together two big rumors about Marvel Studios.

It has long been speculated that the actor Henry cavill will join Marvel studios. In fact, the latest information is that he met with senior managers from the film studio in London. But until your future is resolved in Warner Bros / DC Comics and it is known if he will return as Superman, they don’t want to sign him. Although it has already been rumored that he could play Captain Britain or Hercules. This last character could have a mention in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), because the Olympian gods will be presented, since Russell crowe will give life to Zeus.

The other rumor is that Marvel studios you already know when to add to the X Men to his Cinematographic Universe. It will be at a great event called Secret wars, where heroes from various timelines would be gathered in a battle world. So it would be a pretty consistent way to be able to mix mutants with Avengers. So who better than Henry cavill What Cyclops to lead them.

All movies and series of Marvel studios can currently be seen in the