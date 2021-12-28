One artist decided to imagine Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire as Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan. Tobey Maguire and the Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist would seem like an unlikely combination, so this is a pretty bizarre crossover. Tobey Maguire is a bit good-natured, while Arthur is a rustic and intense leader in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Despite not having acted much in recent years, the actor known for bringing Spider-Man to life has been on everyone’s lips for the past year. Tobey Maguire has been much of a joke for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest movie starring Tom Holland’s character incarnation. The film has already been released, so fans can go to the cinema to see if Maguire makes an appearance or not, but now fans are envisioning him in other projects.

With Tom Holland set to star as Nathan Drake in the new Uncharted movie, Reddit user michaeltherobber has pictured Tobey Maguire as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s a pretty strange image, but Maguire delivers on the shoes and a cowboy hat pretty good. It’s probably not the best choice for Arthur Morgan if he’s ever adapted into a movie or series, yet he’s a weird and comical piece of fan art. Some fans in the responses reused some of Maguire’s iconic lines in the context of Red Dead Redemption 2, and it makes for quite a fun crossover.

Maguire isn’t the first prominent actor to be reimagined in the fictional world of the West. In 2020, a fan envisioned what it would be like if Clint Eastwood were in Red Dead Redemption 2. Considering the actor is known for his cowboy days, he would probably fit quite well in the Rockstar gang of misfits. It seems unlikely that Red Dead Redemption will ever be adapted for the big or small screen, as the story is already incredibly cinematic and made special due to the player’s agency. Plus, Rockstar is incredibly protective of its own IP, not surprisingly, and it seems unlikely that it would want to let someone else play the game on its behalf.

While a Red Dead Redemption movie is unlikely, Tobey Maguire as Arthur Morgan is probably even more unlikely. Not only does he not fit the role very well, but he’s also largely behind the camera as a producer today. While Tobey Maguire’s legacy as Spider-Man continues through skins in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, he likely won’t be donning any cowboy hats anytime soon.