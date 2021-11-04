Famous cryptocurrency trader and co-host of Altcoin Daily, Aaron Arnold, is bullish on the crypto market and doesn’t think investors are going to see a major correction in the market by the end of the year.

For this reason, Arnold shares, in a recent video, the five main crypto assets that, in his opinion, are prepared to print profits of more than 40% by the end of the year.

The analyst nailed it when he declared on October 1 that the month would see Bitcoin (BTC) surpass what was its all-time high at $ 64,000. According to him, at the time, various metrics (not reliant on the SEC-approved ETF) were pointing out that October would be a record month for BTC.

“In 2013, Bitcoin was 174 days on the side, and in 2017 it was 55 days before reaching new all-time highs. Now, BTC is in the final period of a phase that has already lasted 167 days and will end in October with a new high. historic, “he said then hitting the cryptocurrency’s valuation hard.

Now, the analyst tells his 1.08 million YouTube subscribers that their first choice in the cryptocurrency market to “close the year” is Polkadot (DOT).

Polkadot and Avalanche

According to him, with the arrival of the platform’s long-awaited parachain auctions, which will enable the launch of blockchain on the network, Arnold believes that DOT is set to rebound in November. He shared a tweet from the Polkadot team in which he advertised the motion to allow the registration of parachains.

“The Parachain auctions will probably start on November 4 and if they do not occur on November 4, [entonces] they will occur sometime around that date. What I mean is that Polkadot is entering his next level, “he said.

Next on the analysts’ list is Ethereum (ETH) competitor Avalanche (AVAX). Arnold notes that AVAX’s popularity is growing among venture capitalists.

“The Avalanche Foundation continues to funnel venture capital money into its ecosystem, which means it is attracting some of the best in this space. This is very optimistic for Avalanche,” he says.

In addition, the operator notes that the Avalanche Foundation has just launched Blizzard, a $ 220 million investment fund that will promote the development of decentralized finance platforms (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), as well as other “use cases. emerging “.

Cardano, Decentraland and THORChain

Another cryptocurrency on the operator’s list is Cardano (ADA), which points to data from Cardano’s smart blockchain indicating that usage on the network is increasing rapidly.

“Bullish on Cardano, mainly because of this: Cardano (ADA) usage is increasing, whether we’re talking about the total number of transactions, the transactions per day, the total commissions per day … This is all incredibly optimistic for Cardano and it’s good to see that its ecosystem is growing so much. “”

Another cryptocurrency in the crosshairs of analysts is the native token of the leading blockchain-powered metaverse platform, Decentraland (MANA). He claims that Facebook’s announcement to focus on the development of the metaverse has drawn investors’ attention to the sector, which may have contributed to the rise of MANA by more than 300%.

So, according to the analyst, the buzz around MANA may be starting and should gain even more body with the developments of the big companies in the metaverse.

Lastly, Arnold takes a look at THORChain (RUNE). It highlights the protocol’s ability to allow cross-chain exchanges between Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and THORChain, bringing more interoperability to DeFi.

“To be honest, the more I learn about THORChain, the more I am interested. It just seems useful. Of course, there is no KYC (know your customer) with all this, which again makes it so great,” he concludes.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.