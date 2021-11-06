This week, the footwear firm Camper surprised us with the presentation of its home line Camper Goods, a selected range of practical, high-quality items designed to brighten up our daily routine. Under the motto “Good tools for a good life”, Goods includes classics of industrial design, Mediterranean crafts and exclusive designs by Camper.

Since its inception in 1975, Camper has believed that true well-being is in the little things of the life. The brand’s design principles foster a culture of authenticity, where aesthetics are a source of personal satisfaction, based on the belief that objects should be well-designed, well-designed and practical.

Camper Goods was born to transfer these values ​​to the world of objects, advocating for durable products that encourage more responsible consumption. This selection is presented under four categories, Living, Dining, Cooking & Caring, and the collection focuses on improving and simplifying our daily lives.

In this new adventure, Camper celebrates innovative design and simplicity of the Mediterranean lifestyle that has been the nest of the brand since its inception. Ingenious design and few things created to last long: this is Camper Goods … What do you think of their items?

More information | Camper

