Family planning allows you to decide on the time and number of children you want to have, protecting the rights of women. Above all, because it is women who most face situations of vulnerability in the world. Since, the opportunity to freely decide and make use of their rights of equity, social justice, employment, education and health is restricted.

In Mexico, since the 1960s the issue of contraception began to spread, rapidly increasing the number of followers on this issue. So much so, that in 1974 the right to family planning was added to the constitution of the republic, as a way to protect the health and integrity of the Mexican woman and family. 1

Methods that help to control birth and save lives

Currently, there are various methods of contraception; natural, oral, barrier, injectable, subdermal implants, and patches; that facilitate family planning. Managing to discourage the need for unsafe abortions, as well as reducing teenage pregnancies and unsustainable population growth. Likewise, the use of condoms minimizes the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

Women of reproductive age face unmet needs for contraception. Especially due to the lack of guidance, social barriers, poor access to different methods, fear of collateral effects and poor quality health services. What makes, mainly the adolescents do not take measures when having sexual relations, leading them to an unwanted pregnancy that relapses in the lack of schooling and the economic affectation of the family. 2

Family planning campaigns not only benefit women, but the entire community. Since, in this way, all the alternatives of contraceptive methods are known, from the hand of a professional. In the same way, awareness is raised about highly relevant issues, such as sexually transmitted infections, safe abortion, sexual diversity, gender violence and fertility.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security, IMSS, develops permanent programs that promote learning about sexuality in a safe way. Seeking to take care of the health and rights of women. Therefore, they offer 18 family planning methods, between temporary and permanent, (hormones, intrauterine device and bilateral tubal occlusion, among others). In such a way that the rate of risky births, abortions and maternal deaths in the country is reduced. 3

Health agencies and government agencies in Mexico have given great importance to reproductive health and family planning programs. Not only because they save lives, but also because they reduce costs to the nation. Since, by postponing maternity, health expenses related to the gestation stage are reduced. In addition, the economy of the country is stimulated, by maintaining the workforce of women for longer.

Family planning is a right that benefits women and all of society. Basically, because by programming the number of children, all family members are given the opportunity to study, work and freely develop their personality. Making an economic and social contribution of great value, to get out of poverty, uncontrolled demographic growth and lack of services.

Reference: