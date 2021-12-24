With Christmas on the horizon, there is no better date to take a look at the different catalogs of streaming services and prepare fun marathons. Especially, to take advantage of the opportunity that the smallest of the family are at home and spend great time together. With the multiple offerings of streaming catalogs, there is no better time to plan traditional family movie marathons.

HBO Max has them and for all tastes. From the great movies of superheroes favorites by most, to the film versions of the most innocent characters. The subscription service catalog has everything so that you can find the option of your preference and enjoy in good company.

Do you want to laugh non-stop? Enjoy a good time in the company of endearing movies? We leave you a collection of titles that you can only find on HBO Max and that will undoubtedly delight the little ones and the nostalgic. Do you dare with any of them?

Great Family Watch Movies Available on HBO Max

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The great classic among classics is at your disposal now on HBO Max. When a tornado lifts Dorothy’s house (Judy Garland) and takes her to the magical land of Oz, the most amazing adventure begins. Especially, when he bumps into four beloved fellow travelers and must face an evil witch. Victor Fleming’s beloved children’s book turns into one of the most extraordinary film fantasies.



The mask (1994)

One of Jim Carrey’s early hits has aged gracefully. And especially, keeping intact the sense of the absurd that made the film a success. The mask tells what happens when an ordinary man has at the disposal of his dizzying imagination, the power of Loki, God of Trap. Over the top, with a grotesque, exuberant sense of humor that can right now be mystifying, this family-friendly movie is also a bold experiment that turned out well.



Space Jam (1996)

The quintessential family-friendly movie. Michael Jordan is one of the most beloved athletes in the world. And in the nineties, a gigantic symbol of goodness and good sportsmanship. If we mix that with the Looney Tunes, the result is a blockbuster that became a classic. Space Jam is a combination of many different things that work out well.

From the charismatic kindness of Jordan, to the debauchery of the cartoon world. The film is a psychedelic mix that is endearing and lucky. If you were a little disappointed in the new version, this is the version you will want to see to remember all the magic intact.