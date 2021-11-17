Apple Fitness + is now available in Spain. Apple’s main commitment to health offers us hundreds of training videos with which train in different disciplines wherever we are. We only need an Apple Watch and an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV to follow the class, it’s that easy.

A simple app and, in some way, already known

Apple Fitness + is a subscription service designed for the Apple Watch. The idea is, in a nutshell, that we can access hundreds of trainings, of different levels and disciplines, and that we can follow the different exercises while we complete the rings on our watch and record calories, pulse, etc. This is the key that distinguishes Apple Fitness + from the competition, almost personalized sessions based on our abilities and in which we set the pace.

To access Apple Fitness + we must have an active subscription. This costs 9.99 euros per month, although we can get three months free with the purchase of a compatible device or use a free trial month. If we prefer, we can also sign up for Fitness + through Apple One. Your Premium plan includes Apple Fitness + in addition to all other Apple services for 28.95 euros per month.

Once we have the subscription we must go to the Fitness app on our iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. In it we will find all the exercise routines available. Several new ones are added each week, so we will always have news ready to exercise.





The app itself is very simple, at the top we find the different types of sports: meditation, HIIT, yoga, core, strength, Pilates, dance, bike, treadmill, rowing and mindful recovery. A touch on any of them leads us to see all the workouts in that category. From here, in addition to seeing a brief description of the type of exercise, we can touch the button Filter, to see the workouts only with certain trainers, durations or musical styles.





Returning to the main screen we find several sections. Headed by New routines as well as the personal recommendations according to the use we have given the service. Below we find more than some topics, for example meditation, workouts filtered by the artists of the music you listen to, and the most popular workouts.





In addition to the programs, which combine different workouts on various topics such as for beginners, for snow, for seniors, we find the list of Apple Fitness + trainers. Finally in the bottom is located My library where the workouts that we have saved appear.

Information of each training and dynamics





Each workout has a dedicated tab. In addition to the cover, the information about the music that is heard during it and the information about languages ​​and subtitles, we find an explanation of the training itself. Along with this we see the name of the coach giving the session, the duration, the musical style, the date of publication, the necessary material and what part of the body we are going to exercise.

Here the button in the form of + stands out, which allows us to save the training in the library, ready to find it quickly. Once we add it we can choose download the training to use it offline, something that we will do by touching the button in the shape of a cloud and a down arrow.

Finally we must mention the button Preview that allows us to see what type of training we are talking about in just a few seconds. One way to get used to the idea of ​​whether this is the training we want to do. Once decided the button Let’s go! start the session.





All trainings have a introduction, the development of the session itself and a small farewell. Both introduction and farewell usually occupy a maximum of one minute of the session time and allow us to position ourselves to start the training and finish it quietly.

The training itself is a video in which we see how the coach accompanies us to perform the different exercises. On screen we will always see three people. The monitor, in the center, will perform the training at a standard level. While, to our left we will see another monitor performing a softer variant of the training and to our right another monitor with a more demanding variant.





We can pause the training at any time, either from the Apple Watch itself or from the app on the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The sessions, which although they are in English and subtitled in Spanish, are very easy to follow, they cannot be moved forward or backward, only paused.

Throughout the training we will see the measurements of our Apple Watch on screen. At the end, the system will recommend related workouts or a conscious relaxation session to end the day’s training. At the end, all workouts and sessions will be recorded in the Fitness app of our iPhone and also in the Health app.

Apple Fitness + is a great way to get more out of our Apple Watch to keep us moving. A service that we can access whether we have experience in the sport or if this is going to be our first training. A great way to close your rings every day.