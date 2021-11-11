Fallout 5 exists: Bethesda slipped the first details of the long-awaited RPG, although its launch will be expected

Fallout 5 exists. Bethesda’s Todd Howard spoke about the highly anticipated RPG, although he confirmed that it won’t be released for a long time.

Todd howard, one of the most responsible for Bethesda, talked about the existence of Fallout 5.

It has been in an interview for IGN that Howard spoke about the long-awaited sequel to Fallout, which until now has never been named as “Fallout 5”. “I don’t see… look, Fallout is really part of our DNA here. We have worked with other people from time to time, I cannot say what will happen. We have a one-pager [documento] about Fallout 5, what we want to do. “

In English, one-pager it can refer to a document, a page or a brochure. In this context, Todd howard refers to a document that presents the general outline of something, in this case, the key details that make up Fallout 5, such as the story, the setting and other characteristics of the video game.

And when will it arrive Fallout 5? After Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield. “If I could wave my hand and have [Fallout 5] out… You know, I’d like to find a way to speed up what we do, but I can’t really say today or commit to anything “ said Howard.

The future of the Fallout series: multiplayer and with a series for Amazon

Since the launch of Fallout 4 in 2015, Bethesda did not launch more installments of the saga focused on the single-player section with the entire RPG system that so enthuses fans of the post-apocalyptic franchise.

The subsequent arrival of Fallout 76 It brought too many problems with the adventurous core of the saga as it focused on the multiplayer experience, but ruled out many key elements in the RPG such as NPCs, missions with decision making and even secret locations to explore in the wasteland. Today, Fallout 76 improved a lot and playing it with friends can bring memorable moments: above we told you all about the update of Fallout worlds, an expansion that brought world customization mechanics to the gaming community, as well as the ability to enjoy official creations from Bethesda.

Whether or not there is a Fallout 5, we remind you that Bethesda signed with Amazon to produce a television series from the creators of Westworld. “Fallout is one of the greatest video game series of all time. Each chapter of this incredibly imaginative story cost us countless hours that we could have spent with family and friends. That’s why we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant Bethesda lunatics to bring this huge, subversive and darkly comical universe to life with Amazon Studios. “ said those responsible for the series.

