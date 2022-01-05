Although only a few days ago we knew the five games that subscribers of Amazon prime they will be able to download for free on their PC during the month of January 2022, the truth is that the platform has surprised us with three additional proposals most surprising. First of all highlights Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the third-person action game developed by Respawn Entertainment in which the protagonist becomes one of the last Jedi to undergo training and survive.

It also stands out to be able to download for free Total War Warhammer, a fantastic strategy game of epic proportions that combines an addictive turn-based empire-building campaign with colossal and brutal real-time battles. Finally, it is also possible to access free of charge to World War Z: Aftermath, the latest edition of the zombie game.

Index hide 1 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Total War: Warhammer 3 World War Z: Aftermath Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order It is an action-adventure video game developed by Respawn Entertainment and LucasArts, distributed by Electronic Arts. The story takes place after the events of _Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Must rebuild the Jedi Order, but first, players will have to complete training to master the skills of the Force and the art of the lightsaber.

Total War: Warhammer It is a turn-based strategy video game developed by The Creative Assembly and distributed by Sega. The game is based primarily on the Warhammer Fantasy BattleIt has a single player, multiplayer, and cooperative mode. There are a large number of factions, such as Empire, Dwarves, Greenskins, and Vampire Counts, others were also added through DLCs, such as the Warriors of Chaos, Beastmen, Wood Elves, Bretonnia and the Norsca. Read: A speedrunner finished Mario 64 in 24 minutes, blindfolded!

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is the final version of the ultimate cooperative zombie shooter inspired by the hit Paramount Pictures film. Players can turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse with full cross-play either with up to three friends or solo with fellow AIs against hordes of insatiable zombies in an intense episode-long story set in devastated new locations around the world. The Vatican is one of the places where epic confrontations take place in this edition of the game that also includes all the content of the Game of the Year Edition.

Aftermath is the game mode that offers a new first-person perspective. Players can experience eight unique character classes: Gunslinger, Destroyer, Slicer, Medic, Handyman, Exterminator, Drone Master, and a new one: Vanguard, each with its own unique perks and playstyles.

