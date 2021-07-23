A few weeks ago a leak which anticipated a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by EA, and now coincidentally the studio responsible for developing Star Wars Jedi has started work on a new title. Of course, according to the statements of Respawn Entertainment, does not seem to be the expected sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderbut a totally new adventure.

Confirmation has been done through job listings, which have been published by Respawn so that those who are interested and meet the required characteristics apply to be part of the ambitious project. According to descriptions given by Respawn Entertainment, it is a totally new IP, and the job vacancies are quite important and essential to shape the title of the developer.

The listing description of work explains that «The project is in its early stages and you will take care of substantial ideas and features, from the blue sky conceptualization to the published game«. Among the positions to be filled we have: Lead Technical Game Designer, Senior Technical Game Designer, Senior Combat Designer, Senior Level Designer.

Are you ready for the next Respawn adventure?

We’re developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us:https://t.co/UCeYwarI6khttps://t.co/Qeonc5IzfGhttps://t.co/rKxhtgXFiUhttps://t.co/rNaI4zoq0J pic.twitter.com/g0zgQVUS4D – Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi (@iambadmofo) July 22, 2021

The creative director from Respawn, Mohammad Alavi, tells on his Twitter profile that «we are developing a brand new single player adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We are a small but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us«.