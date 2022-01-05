Like every month, Amazon is giving away video games to Amazon Prime subscribers As part of their benefits, and to start 2022 on the right foot, they are giving away great titles in January. The most important of these is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment, which comes accompanied by 8 other free video games,

As of today, subscribers to Amazon prime they can redeem the new free games offered by the company as a benefit. These games remain permanently in your library, although they can only be played in Pc. All games can be redeemed for free from today until the first week of February, so you have a few weeks to do so.

The free games offered by Amazon Prime Gaming for January 2022.

The main games that Amazon gives away in January 2022 as part of the Prime benefits are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total Wars Warhammer, and World War Z Aftermath. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available until February 2; World War Z Aftermath will be available until February 7; the rest of the games will be available until February 1.

The other free games that you find thanks to Prime Gaming are Farenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, Abandon Ship, Paper Beast – Folded Edition, In Other Waters and Two Point Hospital. To claim these games go to the Prime Gaming page.

To obtain these games it is necessary to claim the code on the Prime Gaming page and redeem it at Origin, the Electronic Arts platform. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, take the opportunity to obtain these codes and thus have the games in your digital library permanently.