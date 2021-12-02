Fall Guys won't come to Xbox and Nintendo Switch until 2022

It was last February when Mediatonic announced the launch of Fall Guys: Unlimited Knockout first for Nintendo Switch and then for Xbox and, although both platforms were going to receive the “party-royale” throughout the summer, the truth is that the developer delayed its launch indefinitely. Now, with the arrival of season 6, the premiere of the game on these platforms was rumored, but finally it has not been like that and a statement has been issued.

«We know everyone is excited about Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox for good reason.«, They begin by explaining. “There has been a lot of speculation about social networks that connect these new console releases with the launch of season 6 and we want to clarify that this is not the case so that no one gets confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thanks for being patient with us, is one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022_.

In this way, it becomes clear that Fall Guys won’t be released on Xbox and Nintendo Switch until 2022. Little by little, the title adds interesting features such as cross save between PC and PS4, but it seems that we will have to wait a few more weeks or months to be able to enjoy the title on a portable basis thanks to the hybrid console. Will it be during season 6 the launch? Will we have to wait for the seventh?

Season 6 of Fall Guys premiered on November 30 a theme full of parties and carnivals adding five tests with new obstacles and some special modifications. The game also added around 25 aspects and some modifications or variations in other costumes with a new Pass of Fame that has 50 levels of rewards that range from costumes like Ghost from Tsushima, even colors, teasing and more.