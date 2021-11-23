In a few days the Fall Guys characters will leave the jungle to celebrate a party in style with the Season 6. That will be exactly the theme of the game for the coming months with this new wave of content that will become available from November 30.

Mediatonic has anticipated that there will be five new tests of all kinds in which you can participate from next week. Some of them will include obstacles never seen before and elements that seem taken from a circus, but what they all coincide in is their purpose that the fun does not stop at any time.

What will not be lacking will be new costumes that can be purchased with the game’s own coins and a fame pass to which, as usual, we will level up based on playing games. This will allow us unlock even more outfits, colors, crowns, taunts, and much more. In fact, for achieving the maximum level of this season we will get a costume based on Ghost of Tsushima.

And it will not be the only one, because from December 1 to 5 an event with missions will be activated to get a suit corresponding to Sackboy. In addition, Season 6 will be accompanied by new functions, such as the possibility of choosing the name that each one wants in their PC version and also cross progression between PC and PS4 will finally be activated in order to share the progress between both systems.