Fall Guys developers usually incorporate several contests where players can show their creativity and affinity with the video game. On this occasion, Foodmania has arrived which it is a very particular contest, since users must demonstrate your culinary skills in a dish where the protagonists are the adorable beans and, today in this section of our complete Fall Guys guide, we will tell you how to participate and the prizes it includes.

Bases of the Foodmania contest

During the month of December, Fall Guys players have the opportunity to participate and vote in the Foodmania contest, which consists of demonstrating culinary skills when creating dishes Inspired by the title tracks, beans or scenes. The idea is that each dish represents creativity and personality, because in addition, any food counts.

Creations must be uploaded to Twitter or Instagram, with a special hashtag that is specified in the official game networks. However, the company also enabled as an alternative, the option of uploading the project directly to the contest page.

Once the registration step is done, the image is going to be published on a website, where, as a kind of gallery, users can observe all the participating proposals and vote for those they want. The vote is closes on Saturday January 1st, but the winners will be announced until Thursday 06 January.

The three dishes with the most votes will be the winners of the final prize., although this contest will also have two honorable mentions that have their own rewards. It should be noted that the criteria of the contest are based on the agility to integrate the theme, originality of the dish and an evaluation of the work in general.

