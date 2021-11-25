On November 30 comes the new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, with the motto Spectacular party. In this new season there will be five new rounds and 25 new suits, in addition to those suits, two will be related to Ghost of Tsushima. Another of the great collaborations is with Sackboy, which will feature a limited time event.

To access these new platforms an Epic Games account will be required once the season starts. In addition, new features are added: cross-platform progression between PS4 and Steam, and the return of custom usernames. A) Yes, Mediatonic announced that its five new tests will have everything and can be practiced from next week.

The new rounds are:

Party promenade : in which you will have to crouch, jump and run so that the water balloon cannons and the trapezoids do not make you fall into the void.

Full tilt Loaded to the eyebrows of circular saws, it’s an upgraded version of a classic that takes rocker gaming to another level.

Airtime : you will have to last as long as possible in the air jumping platforms and swinging on trapeze to win. Here we will find a combination of objects including trapeze, conveyor belts, turntables.

Pipe dream – Ride tubes through a maze in this race to the finish line to be the fastest.

Leading Light: a light emanates from the sky and you have to get all the attention, you have to try to stay in focus so that the other players don’t throw you out.

Also, this season a way to fame, in which it will allow you to advance through 50 levels full of rewards to unlock: more than 20,000 Kudos, more than 20 crowns, hilarious costumes and more gifts. Likewise, in this mode we will be able to observe that the possibility is offered of obtaining the long-awaited ghost of tsushima costumes Sucker Punch, they do honor the protagonist of the same game, Jin Sakai.

Although Mediatonic has announced that new events are coming up throughout the season, for now only Sackboy’s has been confirmed. Thus, from December 1 to 5, the event that will be able to get the Sackboy costume will be activated.

Finally this season comes loaded with improvements: more rewards, more challenges. The return of Rodado y Hundido is also part of this new season. Fixed some issues in rounds like Race on the Tundra and Short Circuit. And lastly, the spectator mode has been changed to display only to group members.