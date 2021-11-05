Now, yes, we can say that autumn has arrived, with its freshness, its rain and its appetizing dishes. We take advantage of the plant richness of this season to prepare very autumnal recipes with which to satisfy the desire for spooning, baking and restorative and comforting dishes.

Soups, roasts, stews and much more star our weekly menu. The solution for lunches and dinners for the next seven days, in which we also include suggestions for aperitifs, breakfasts, snacks and, of course, a sweet treat. Enjoy!

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Chestnut cream

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Polenta pizzas with mushrooms

Sunday

Appetizers and snacks

Murcian baked octopus Polenta pizzas with mushrooms Garlic cockles

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

Directly to the palate | Taste is in the variety: recipes for everyone on the weekly menu for November 1

Directly to the palate | Quick recipes (and Halloween bonuses) on the weekly menu on October 25