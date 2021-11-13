Falcom will already develop its Switch games internally

Nihom Falcom Corporation, veteran Japanese developer known simply as’Falcom‘, revealed that they intend to work the versions of Nintendo switch of some of their games internally, rather than turning to external studios for their production.

The news comes as part of the most recent fiscal results of Falcom, which also reveal that the company has big plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the popular Ys saga.

Traditionally, the titles of Falcom on Switch have been ports and remasters of existing games, developed by Clouded Leopard Entertainment and Nippon Ichi Software. The first game to be developed internally will be The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, a port of the spinoff for PSP launched in 2012 that will come to Switch in 2023.

In addition to the above, they mentioned that a new installment in the saga of Trails, which to date has six million copies sold worldwide, will be hitting the market in 2022.

Falcom He also commented that they will go ahead with development for multiple platforms, so their games will not only reach consoles, but also Pc and mobile phones.

Editor’s note: Despite having resorted to external developers for these versions of Switch, the truth is that they have not had as bad a reception as you might think. Now that Falcom will work these versions internally, it is to be expected that we will see a leap in terms of their quality.

Via: Falcom